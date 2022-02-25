Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $912.75

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 912.75 ($12.41) and traded as low as GBX 912 ($12.40). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 913 ($12.42), with a volume of 931,501 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 912.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 910.86. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 64.75.
Sanne Group Company Profile (LON:SNN)
