Saratoga Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Saratoga Investment has decreased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.26. 16,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAR. TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

