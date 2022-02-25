Sarcophagus (SARCO) Market Cap Hits $8.45 Million

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $112,587.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.75 or 0.06905001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.61 or 0.99920638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00047892 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

