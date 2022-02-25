Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $320.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €320.00 ($363.64) and last traded at €349.00 ($396.59), with a volume of 2618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €339.00 ($385.23).
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a PE ratio of 72.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €419.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €531.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.65.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SRT)
