Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Scala has a market cap of $767,491.22 and approximately $2,711.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.32 or 0.06864634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,239.31 or 0.99974430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00047838 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

