Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

