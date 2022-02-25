Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.94. 283,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,287,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.