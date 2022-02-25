Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $180.71

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and traded as low as $146.39. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $152.94, with a volume of 248 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.03.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

