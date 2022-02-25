Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 14,563 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $316.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.91. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

