Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 177,920 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,920 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VIZIO worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in VIZIO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in VIZIO by 47.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $13.90 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $701,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,861 shares of company stock worth $7,333,950.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZIO. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

