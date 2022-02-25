Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 51,381 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Pacira BioSciences worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

