Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 8,330 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 127,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

