Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 8,690 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

