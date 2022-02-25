Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 2,127.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,652 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iStar worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in iStar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in iStar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in iStar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

STAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

iStar Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.