Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,027 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of NETSTREIT worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.20 million, a PE ratio of 125.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

