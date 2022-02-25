Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of NETSTREIT worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 104.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 106.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 337,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 125.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

