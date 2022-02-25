Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 206,012 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 609.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vontier worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,654,000 after buying an additional 114,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after buying an additional 480,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 240,583 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,513,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 288,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.