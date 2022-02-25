Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 24,735 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

