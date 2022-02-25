Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 147,489 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 147,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $1,317,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,419,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $79,522,000 after buying an additional 882,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 320,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,983,000 after buying an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

