Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82,876 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $281.39 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 136.03% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.