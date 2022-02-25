Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,351 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $94.99 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.66.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.