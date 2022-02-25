Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 300.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FedEx by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

NYSE FDX opened at $215.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.27. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $206.31 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

