Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 280.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Flowserve worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

