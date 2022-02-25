Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 280.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Flowserve worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Flowserve stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

