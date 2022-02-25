Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 96,125 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

