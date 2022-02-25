Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after buying an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

