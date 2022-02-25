Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,911,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

