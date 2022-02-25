Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,366 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,390,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 681,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,965,000 after purchasing an additional 501,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 497,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

DAR stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.