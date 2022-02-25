Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.18. The company has a market capitalization of $373.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

