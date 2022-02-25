Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Natera worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

