Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,399 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Federated Hermes worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 34.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 165.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

