Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 2,770.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

