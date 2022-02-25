Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 2,770.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,904,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,423,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 32.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,417,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,292 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

