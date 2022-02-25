Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NiSource worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

