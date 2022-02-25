Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 1,279.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,255 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

