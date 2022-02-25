Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $7.40 Million in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

