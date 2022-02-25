Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,399 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

