Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $7.53 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $75.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $104.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

