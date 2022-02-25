Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 16,392 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,872,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 672,174 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 137.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,084,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 627,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.60.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

