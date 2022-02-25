Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 206,012 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 609.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vontier worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

