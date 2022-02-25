Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 45,249 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 780.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $415.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.