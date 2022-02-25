Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 8,330 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $636,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $2,373,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

