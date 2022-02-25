Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 4,960.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHO. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 323.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after acquiring an additional 314,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

