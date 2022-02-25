Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Aaron’s worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Aaron’s stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

