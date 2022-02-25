Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 709.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 161,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Brinker International worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,527,000 after buying an additional 167,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

