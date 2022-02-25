Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $155.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average is $169.79. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

