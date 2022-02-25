Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 105,665 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,665 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Globe Life worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 123.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,695. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Shares of GL opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

