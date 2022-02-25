Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 261,179 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,318 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 261,179 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 56.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,799 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,190,000 after purchasing an additional 201,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,867 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

