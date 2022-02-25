Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 261,179 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,318 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 261,179 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

