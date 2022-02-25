Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 30,455 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,455 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Tata Motors worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

NYSE:TTM opened at $29.36 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.